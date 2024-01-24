Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 61 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,733 shares of company stock worth $10,000,321 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

CMG traded up $13.58 on Wednesday, hitting $2,335.40. The company had a trading volume of 43,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,310. The firm has a market cap of $64.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.07, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,257.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,046.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,470.05 and a 1 year high of $2,352.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,175.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,277.85.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

