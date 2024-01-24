Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 17 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,764.99. 26,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,334. The company has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,629.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,562.54. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,277.88 and a 52-week high of $2,783.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $27.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.56 EPS for the current year.

AZO has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,858.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,561 shares of company stock valued at $55,557,316 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

