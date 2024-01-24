Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 321 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

ODFL stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $396.00. 155,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $394.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.64. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $295.80 and a 52 week high of $438.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,511,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ODFL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $475.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $395.89.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

