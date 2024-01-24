Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 64 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Humana by 102,197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,920,592,000 after buying an additional 13,228,377 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $690,516,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $421,332,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Humana by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,038,513,000 after acquiring an additional 366,007 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,766,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $404.88. 654,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,214,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.48. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $390.50 and a fifty-two week high of $541.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $477.96.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. Humana’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 26.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Humana from $595.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.80.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

