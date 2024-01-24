Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 703 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,915 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HP during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 83.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 84.4% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Edward Jones raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Stock Up 0.9 %

HPQ traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $29.83. 2,675,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,967,169. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $33.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.35. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. HP’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 33.43%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

