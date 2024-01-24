Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Takes $533,000 Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Post by 98,990.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,108,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102,787 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Post in the fourth quarter valued at $79,259,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Post by 719.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 433,085 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 12.8% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,396,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,249,000 after purchasing an additional 385,640 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Post during the first quarter worth about $26,200,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on POST. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Post in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Post in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Post presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at $928,996.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Post news, Director Dorothy M. Burwell sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $58,954.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,765 shares in the company, valued at $317,088.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $212,975.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at $928,996.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $659,914. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:POST traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.84. 190,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,598. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.64. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Post had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 4.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

See Also

