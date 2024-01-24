Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 31.6% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 42,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,139 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,096,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,891,000 after buying an additional 110,152 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,334.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 214,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,491,000 after buying an additional 199,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.3% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 45,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

XRAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.22.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 1.8 %

XRAY traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $34.84. 814,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,445,359. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average of $34.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently -55.44%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.44 per share, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,724.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.