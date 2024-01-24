Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of HUBB stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $332.22. 84,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.19. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $219.77 and a twelve month high of $340.06.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12). Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 37.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Malloy acquired 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hubbell from $300.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $333.14.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

