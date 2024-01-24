Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.58. 505,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.71. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.53 and a 12-month high of $108.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.10.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The business had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 327.87%.

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.23.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

