JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 447 ($5.68).

LON JD traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 115.90 ($1.47). 10,924,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,791. JD Sports Fashion has a 12 month low of GBX 105.85 ($1.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 213.12 ($2.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2,897.50, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 148.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 144.11.

In other JD Sports Fashion news, insider Andy Higginson acquired 45,487 shares of JD Sports Fashion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £49,580.83 ($62,999.78). Corporate insiders own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

