Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Shares Down 9.5%

Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 9.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $95.00 and last traded at $95.00. Approximately 3,265 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 31,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.00.

Jin Medical International Trading Up 56.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.77.

About Jin Medical International

Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China.

