JMP Securities Raises MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target to $16.00

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MGNX. TheStreet raised shares of MacroGenics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup raised shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MacroGenics

MacroGenics Stock Performance

NASDAQ MGNX traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.87. 276,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 2.05. MacroGenics has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.56.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.49). MacroGenics had a net margin of 41.13% and a negative return on equity of 51.83%. The business had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MacroGenics

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 13,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $159,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,808. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MacroGenics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGNX. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter worth about $347,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 387,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 34,504 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,409,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after buying an additional 87,830 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,271,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after buying an additional 41,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

(Get Free Report)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.