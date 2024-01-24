JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$164.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$158.00 to C$164.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$176.00 to C$177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$168.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$175.44.

Canadian National Railway stock traded down C$2.37 on Wednesday, hitting C$167.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,636. The firm has a market cap of C$108.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$162.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$155.67. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$143.13 and a one year high of C$170.19.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C($0.05). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of C$3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.09 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 8.1553632 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$755,428.05. In related news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$755,428.05. Also, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total value of C$919,977.71. 1.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

