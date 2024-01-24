JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $610.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $510.00 to $610.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NFLX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $566.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.21.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $492.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $477.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $215.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a one year low of $285.33 and a one year high of $503.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Netflix will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $76,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Netflix by 26.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Netflix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Netflix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

