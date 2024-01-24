JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 341,917 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 189,225 shares.The stock last traded at $45.51 and had previously closed at $45.46.

JPMorgan Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.80.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Income ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 127.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the second quarter worth $296,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 637.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the third quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

