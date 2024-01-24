JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 82,170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 44,534 shares.The stock last traded at $53.42 and had previously closed at $52.84.
JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.32.
Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JMEE. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 1,039.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 21,939 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter.
About JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF
The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.
