JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 82,170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 44,534 shares.The stock last traded at $53.42 and had previously closed at $52.84.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Get JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JMEE. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 1,039.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 21,939 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter.

About JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.