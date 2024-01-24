JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies (LON:JMI) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.60

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies (LON:JMI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:JMI opened at GBX 285.30 ($3.63) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies has a 12 month low of GBX 229 ($2.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 303.18 ($3.85). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 277.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 266.69. The company has a market capitalization of £222.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1,781.25 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, insider Gordon Humphries bought 2,000 shares of JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.30) per share, with a total value of £5,200 ($6,607.37). In other JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies news, insider Gordon Humphries acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.30) per share, with a total value of £5,200 ($6,607.37). Also, insider Katrina Hart acquired 3,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.37) per share, for a total transaction of £9,950.75 ($12,643.90). Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

