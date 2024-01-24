Kava Price Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last week, Kava has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00001735 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $754.94 million and $50.51 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00078252 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00027064 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00023063 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006435 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006746 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000889 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,861,778 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,861,779 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

