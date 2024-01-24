KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Down to $13.54

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.54, but opened at $12.97. KE shares last traded at $13.38, with a volume of 1,641,977 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised KE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

KE Stock Up 4.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average of $15.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of -0.73.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.93 billion. KE had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 64.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 35.0% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of KE in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of KE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 17.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Further Reading

