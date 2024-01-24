Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Target Price to $19.50

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $21.00 to $19.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.25 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.37.

Shares of IVZ traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.19. 1,395,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,182,709. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.48. Invesco has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $20.56. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Invesco by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

