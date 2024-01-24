Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Down to $24.42

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.42, but opened at $23.40. Kenon shares last traded at $23.30, with a volume of 840 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kenon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Kenon alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Kenon

Kenon Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day moving average is $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The utilities provider reported ($3.83) EPS for the quarter. Kenon had a negative net margin of 158.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.50%. The business had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Kenon

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kenon during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kenon in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kenon in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Kenon by 29.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Kenon during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kenon

(Get Free Report)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.