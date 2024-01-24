Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.09% of Kimberly-Clark worth $37,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,646 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:KMB opened at $124.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.97 and a 200-day moving average of $124.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 90.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.57.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

