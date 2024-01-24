Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.08.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KIM. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 54,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 10.3% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.3% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 13,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.31. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $23.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.21%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

