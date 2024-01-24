Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.50

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 170142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.
Kingsoft Cloud Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.83.
Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $222.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.31 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kingsoft Cloud
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Xerox’s 6.0% dividend a value deal or a value trap?
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- Buy any dip in GE stock even with uncertainty around the spinoff
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Why Microsoft won’t stop at $400
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.