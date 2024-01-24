Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.50

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 170142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.83.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $222.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.31 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

