KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Morgan Stanley

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.61% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.53.

KKR traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,299,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.60. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $85.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.74.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $903.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.12 million. Equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,460,381,000 after purchasing an additional 475,118 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,209,457,000 after buying an additional 9,192,928 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $869,175,000 after purchasing an additional 134,660 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,154,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $455,845,000 after purchasing an additional 455,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,688,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

