KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Holdings Raised by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,400 shares during the period. KLA accounts for approximately 0.9% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 0.10% of KLA worth $61,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 49,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,018,000 after buying an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $19.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $638.45. 1,083,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,447. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $646.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $564.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $510.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $550.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on KLAC

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.