Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Receives Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 53.04% from the stock’s previous close.

KVYO has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Klaviyo in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. TD Cowen started coverage on Klaviyo in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Klaviyo in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Klaviyo in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.46.

Klaviyo Stock Performance

Shares of KVYO stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.83. The company had a trading volume of 480,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,482. Klaviyo has a twelve month low of $23.93 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.06.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Klaviyo’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Klaviyo will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Klaviyo

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Partners L P bought a new position in Klaviyo during the third quarter worth about $1,708,162,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Klaviyo during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,381,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter worth $172,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter worth $8,625,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the third quarter worth $690,000.

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

