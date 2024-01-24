kneat.com (TSE:KSI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.65

kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.65 and last traded at C$3.50, with a volume of 442405 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.32.

kneat.com Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.03. The firm has a market cap of C$273.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.40, a PEG ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Get kneat.com alerts:

kneat.com (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$8.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.53 million. kneat.com had a negative return on equity of 49.57% and a negative net margin of 34.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that kneat.com, inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

kneat.com Company Profile

kneat.com, inc. designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in the United States, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Kneat Gx platform, a configurable off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for kneat.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for kneat.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.