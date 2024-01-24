Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.37-$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.53-$0.57 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KNX. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.33.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

NYSE KNX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.98. 3,167,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,261. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $45.73 and a one year high of $64.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.63 and a 200-day moving average of $54.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $62,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $143,136.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at $248,877.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $62,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,278 shares in the company, valued at $274,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13,727.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 62.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.