Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.74

Shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.74 and last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 27280 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.

KGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Gas Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.38.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $230.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.79 million. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGS. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the third quarter worth $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

