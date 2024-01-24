Komodo (KMD) Trading 10.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000598 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $32.14 million and $473,972.17 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00055115 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00054406 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00019162 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000178 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

