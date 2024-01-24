Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Sold by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd cut its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 349,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 946,281 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $6,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 9,252.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 2.9% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 45,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the third quarter valued at about $7,443,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the third quarter valued at about $2,816,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 4.3% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after buying an additional 13,877 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KRNT shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Kornit Digital Price Performance

Shares of Kornit Digital stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $15.75. 512,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,913. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $31.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.39 million, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.24.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 33.90% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $59.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kornit Digital

(Free Report)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.