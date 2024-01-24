KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Gap Down to $23.77

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.77, but opened at $22.82. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF shares last traded at $23.11, with a volume of 6,882,243 shares changing hands.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.47.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KWEB. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 15,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.