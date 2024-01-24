KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Sold by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd cut its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 54.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 0.31% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $16,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,222.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KWEB traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.94. 43,995,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,400,080. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $36.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.47.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

