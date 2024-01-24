Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 193,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,933,000. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF accounts for 1.2% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EWZ. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 56,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA EWZ traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,003,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,850,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $35.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.32.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

