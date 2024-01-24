Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 36.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,969 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ADBE traded up $9.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $606.48. 2,997,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593,863. The company has a market cap of $274.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $633.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $601.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $558.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,446 shares of company stock valued at $24,628,376. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.