Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,844 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 7.3% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $35,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $425.83. The stock had a trading volume of 46,688,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,989,695. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.77. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $281.18 and a twelve month high of $429.85.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.