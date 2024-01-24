Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Purchases 34,045 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD increased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 91.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,455 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,045 shares during the quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $819,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 14,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,282,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,400,601. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,419,817.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,189.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,881 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,009 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTNT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.64.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

