Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Sells 11,600 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD reduced its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 55.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 103.2% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 539.5% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 60,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after buying an additional 51,230 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,522,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 37.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after buying an additional 14,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 21.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,556,000 after buying an additional 269,922 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CYBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut CyberArk Software from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.17.

CyberArk Software Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded down $6.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $231.72. The stock had a trading volume of 901,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,777. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.79 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.89. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $120.11 and a 52-week high of $241.36.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $191.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.50 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. Analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

