Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Trims Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD cut its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,635 shares during the period. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF accounts for 1.6% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD owned approximately 0.15% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $7,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12,100.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,222.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KWEB traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.94. 43,986,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,400,080. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $36.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average of $27.47.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

