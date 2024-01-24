Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Acquires 127,658 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,658 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF makes up 1.5% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD owned 0.35% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $20,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INDA. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter valued at about $6,576,000. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter valued at about $15,604,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 258.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 33,155 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,822,000.

Shares of BATS INDA traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,676,556 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.43. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

