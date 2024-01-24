Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Buys 96,455 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,360 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,455 shares during the quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $11,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Fortinet by 99,008.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,404,000 after buying an additional 213,151,613 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,859,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,181,456,000 after buying an additional 595,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fortinet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,042,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,968,575,000 after buying an additional 647,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,182,000 after buying an additional 147,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after buying an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair cut Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.64.

Insider Activity

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,419,817.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,881 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,009. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.11. 7,734,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,400,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.28. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.