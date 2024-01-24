Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Cuts Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD reduced its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,900 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,556,000 after buying an additional 269,922 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,235,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,178,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after buying an additional 86,160 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,144,000 after buying an additional 28,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 513.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 836,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,773,000 after buying an additional 700,210 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.17.

NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $6.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.72. 901,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.89. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $120.11 and a 1 year high of $241.36. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -100.79 and a beta of 1.10.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.17. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $191.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

