Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Purchases 28,956 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 28,956 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $14,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $1.64 on Wednesday, hitting $70.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,205,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,360. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.91 and its 200 day moving average is $129.78. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.25 and a 52 week high of $345.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.26). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $725.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $243.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.96.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

