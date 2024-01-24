Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Sells 22,002 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,002 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 7.8% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD owned about 0.06% of Invesco QQQ worth $110,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $425.83. The stock had a trading volume of 46,688,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,989,695. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $281.18 and a 52 week high of $429.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.77.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

