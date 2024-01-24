Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Sells 440 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $388.61. 1,445,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,519. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $108.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $382.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.89. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. Deere & Company's revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DE shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $439.69.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

