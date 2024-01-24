Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.63

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.63 and last traded at $14.91, with a volume of 1704546 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Kyocera Stock Down 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average is $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kyocera Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The Core Components Business segment offers components, such as fine ceramic components for semiconductor processing equipment, automotive camera modules, and ceramic packages, as well as organic packages and boards to protect electronic components and ICs to industrial machinery, automotive-related, and the information and communication-related markets; optical components, and jewelry and applied ceramic related products; and medical devices comprising prosthetic joints and dental implants.

