Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,182 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,992,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,372,000 after buying an additional 43,516 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,182,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,238,000 after buying an additional 56,681 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,220 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,143,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,598,000 after purchasing an additional 64,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,730 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE:ED opened at $89.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price target for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.46.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

