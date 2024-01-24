Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Blackstone Price Performance
NYSE BX opened at $119.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.02, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $133.53.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.15.
Blackstone Company Profile
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
