Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 476.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PRFZ opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.29 and a fifty-two week high of $38.29.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.1202 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

